ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday once again urged the countrymen to take advantage of the tax amnesty scheme ending on June 30, by declaring all the undeclared assets, to avoid any difficulties in the future.

“I want you to face no troubles. Whole of the data is available with the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue). By visiting FBR’s website, you can access your data and know what kind of information we have collected. I don’t want you to face any difficulty. Therefore, I want you take advantage of it (scheme) and steer the country out of this difficult time,” he remarked in his televised message to the nation.