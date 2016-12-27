Autonomous authority to run Greater Iqbal Park: CM

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday presiding over a meeting to review different matters of Greater Iqbal Park decided to set up an autonomous authority for running the affairs of Greater Iqbal Park.

The Authority would be responsible of all the matters of the Park, he added.

The meeting considered proposals for bringing Royal Fort, Badshahi Masjid and Hazoori Bagh under the authority and the Chief Minister directed to submit final proposals at the earliest in this regard. The meeting also decided to arrange a fair every year in Greater Iqbal Park.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that Greater Iqbal Park was the biggest historic and recreational park of Pakistan, therefore, maximum facilities should be ensured to the people coming here.

He directed to take immediate steps for the illumination of royal fort at night and added that foolproof security of Greater Iqbal Park be ensured at all costs. He said that security should be monitored through CCTV Cameras round the clock.

He said that a report should be presented after conducting audit of the security system and standard of cleanliness of the park be maintained at every cost.

He said that the persons visiting the park should be apprised of the importance of the cleanliness.

He said that steps should be taken for the setting up of Horticulture School at the earliest.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it had increased the beauty of Lahore and international standard recreational and tourists facilities had been provided in this park.

Issuing directions, Shehbaz Sharif said that best parking facilities should be ensured for those visiting the park and steps taken for making Greater Iqbal Park as the best park besides food courts should be outsourced in the park.

DG PHA gave a briefing regarding Greater Iqbal Park.

Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Bilal Yasin, PML-N Senior Leader Kh. Ahmed Hasaan, DG Walled City Kamran Lashari, Vice Chairman PHA Iftikhar Ahmed, Commissioner Lahore Division and concerned officials were present on the occasion.