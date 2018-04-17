Automobile sale rises 15.6% in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Sale of cars in the country increased by 15.62 per cent during first three quarters (July-March) of fiscal year 2017-18 compared to same period of the preceding year.

Sale of cars rose to 161,371 units in July-March (2017-18) compared to 139,570 units during same period of the year 2016-17

Sale of cars during March 2018 also increased by 3.78 per cent when compared with the sale during March 2017, however the sale decreased by 0.2 percent when compared with that of February 2018.

According to latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), as many as 18,988 cars were sold in March 2018 as compared to 18,295 units in March 2017 and 19,027 units in February 2018.

The breakup figures show that 32,074 units of Honda civic and city were sold during Jul-Mar 2017-18 as compared to the sale of 28,120 units during same period of the preceding year.

Toyota Corolla cars’ sale however witnessed negative growth of 6 per cent as it went down to 38,244 units in July-March 2017-18 from 40,694 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift witnessed a growth of 9.5 per cent as its sale rose to 3,593 units in fist three quarters of current fiscal year from 3,281units in Jul-March 2016-17.

Similarly the sale of Suzuki Cultus also rose to 15,624 units in the period under review whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 11,905 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp increase of 64.9 per cent to 20,771 units from 12,595 units in the period July-March 2016-17.

Sale of Suzuki Mehran also witnessed an increase of 48.5 per cent during the corresponding period as it rose to 36,395 units in Jul-Mar 2017-18 from 24,501 units in same period of last year.

Likewise, sale of Suzuki Bolan also rose to 16,263 in first three quarters of current fiscal year as compared to sale of 14,938 units in Jul-Mar 2016-17.