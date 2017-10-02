Australian MPs express concern over humanitarian crisis in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Australian Parliamentarians have expressed serious concern over the humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to Radio Pkaistan , Parliamentarians expressed their views at a forum on “Kashmir and Peace in South Asia” hosted by the Shadow Attorney General, Paul Lynch and the Kashmir Council of Australia in New South Wales.

The participants called upon the government of Australia to address the plight of the innocent and defenceless Kashmiris against whome Indian occupying forces were perpetrating atrocities with impunity.

They called for an independent investigation into the gross human rights violations in the IoK.

Senior parliamentarians from different parties, academics, scholars,

teachers and members of Pakistani community participated in the forum.