Australian military leadership hails Pakistan armed forces’ professional standards

RAWALPINDI, May 9 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

(CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Tuesday met Australian Chief of Defence Forces, Air Chief Marshall Mark Binskin in Australia during his official visit.

Matters of mutual professional interests with particular reference to

global and regional security environments were discussed at the meeting, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release here.

The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Australian Armed

Forces Service Chiefs, Minister of Foreign Affairs and other Australian officials.

Australian dignitaries appreciated the high professional standards of

Pakistan Armed Forces and their valued contributions in regional peace and stability.