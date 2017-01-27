Australian High Commissioner lauds Pak efforts for interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margret Adamson on Friday lauded endeavours of incumbent government for the

protection of the rights of the minorities to nurture interfaith harmony.

In a call on meeting with Minister for Human Rights Kamran

Michael, she assured her full support for improving human rights

situation in the Pakistan especially related to women and children.

The minister told her about the initiatives and steps which

have been taken to promote the interfaith harmony, peace and

tolerance by the ministry, said a news release.

Senator Kamran Michael reiterated his commitment to ensure the

protection of the human rights and said that new laws have been made

in this regard.

He further assured that all out efforts are being made to

implement the resolution of European Union and United Nation

conventions.