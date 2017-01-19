Australian HC visits CIRCLE Pakistan, shares insights on women’s empowerment

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan,

Margaret Adamson visited CIRCLE Pakistan during her visit to Karachi and interior Sindh last week.

The CIRCLE team, led by CEO Sadaffe Abid, briefed the high commissioner

on CIRCLE’s work for women’s economic empowerment in Pakistan and its engagement with key stakeholders in public, private and non profit sector to champion and support women’s economic empowerment, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Noting that many challenges remained to be overcome, whether in

Australia, Pakistan or globally, the high commissioner welcomed positive steps underway to accelerate women’s progress in Pakistan.

“CIRCLE Pakistan is providing an important platform for raising

awareness and collaboration among influential civil society stakeholders, including senior business executives, in support of gender equality,” she said.

Sadaffe Abid, founder of CIRCLE, said, “Women are Pakistan’s most

underutilized asset. CIRCLE has created a platform for women to grow, receive mentorship and celebrate each other’s success with the aim to spur economic progress and innovation in Pakistan.

The leading CEOs who are collaborating with us have demonstrated a

strong commitment to making progress on gender diversity and inclusion”.

During her visit, the high commissioner signed the ‘ElevatePak’ pledge,

calling for inclusion of women on panels, conferences and conversations to increase visibility of women leaders and ensure sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s progress.

She joined the CEOs of Gul Ahmed Ideas, Mitsubishi Corps, Telenor, Aman

Foundation, Abacus Consulting, TRG, Coca Cola, Bayer and several others in committing to women’s empowerment and advancement in the economy.

Elevate works towards UN Global Goal 5: Achieve Gender Equality and Goal

8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, and has a mission of promoting women’s inclusion in the economy through increasing women on boards, women entrepreneurs in supply chains and in conferences and panels.