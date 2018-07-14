Australian HC condemns KPK, Balochistan attacks

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Australian High Commission to Pakistan Margaret Adamson Saturday condemns the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks on the political candidates and their supporters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“I strongly condemn the attack on election rallies in Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I am deeply grieved to hear about the loss of so many precious lives. Australia stands with Pakistan in its efforts to combat terrorism and protect democracy by holding free and fair elections,” a press release quoted the Australian high commissioner as saying.

The high commissioner also extended profound condolences to all victims and their families.