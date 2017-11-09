Australian govt. ready to partner Pakistan’s efforts to enhance regional trade

KARACHI, Nov 09 (APP):The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson has said that Australian Government was pleased to partner with the World Bank Group (WBG) to support Pakistan’s efforts to increase regional trade and investment through the Pakistan Trade and Investment Policy Program.

She expressed these views here Thursday at the launch of Pakistan Women

Entrepreneurs Network for Trade (WE-NET) creating a representative platform for women entrepreneurs in trade of goods and services.

Margaret Adamson also said that gender equality was essential for

successful economic and social development globally.

Yasmin Hyder, Founder & President, WEE-NET and CEO, New World Concepts in her welcome speech to the invitees highlighted the need for a women entrepreneurs network in trade given the changing demographics, growth in technology.

She underlining the importance of women participation in the economic

development of Pakistan.

Illangovan Patchamuthu, Country Director, WBG Pakistan expressed how

important this was especially due to Pakistan’s low female labor participation rates in the region.

Later special guest ‘Dr. Gulden Tarktan, founding chair of Women 20 (W20), emphasized the necessity of including women in the formal economy by addressing women’s economic empowerment through education, employment and ‘entrepreneurship. Supporting women-owned enterprises and innovations is beneficial as women entrepreneurship enhances economies.

The Secretary General, KAGIDER (Women Entrepreneurs Association of Turkey); member of the Diplomatic Corps in Karachi Yesim Sevig, renowned women entrepreneurs and heads of bilateral trade associations, attended the launch event.