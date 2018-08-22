Australian envoy extends Eid greetings to Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson, Wednesday extended greetings to the Muslims in Pakistan, Australia and around the world, who are celebrating Eidul Azha and performing the Hajj.

“I wish to acknowledge the contribution made by Muslim Australians, including those of Pakistani origin, to Australia’s vibrant multicultural society. This includes more than 12,000 Pakistani students, who attend Australian universities each year,” he said.

He said,” When they return home these students become part of our active alumni network and make a vital contribution both to Pakistan’s future and to furthering relations between our two countries.”

The high commissioner said Australia and Pakistan were long standing friends who enjoyed an open, friendly and mutually respectful relationship.

He said, “Australia stands with the people of Pakistan in their efforts to build a strong, stable, prosperous and democratic country. We will continue to support Pakistan’s development needs through assistance that is inclusive, sustainable and support gender equity.”