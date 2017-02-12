Australian diplomat lauds EFP role in women empowerment

KARACHI, Feb 12 (APP): The efforts of Employers’ Federation

of Pakistan (EFP) in promoting a collaborative approach between

employers and workers’ leadership to maintain industrial peace

is highly appreciative, said Australian High Commissioner Margaret

Adamson here.

The Australian diplomat, in a meeting with Majyd Aziz, President

EFP, at the EFP office, also commended EFP for its focus on social programs, especially the exemplary role in women empowerment, an official of EFP said here on Sunday.

Margaret Adamson said that she was pleased with its advocacy of

a modern employer landscape that envisages equal opportunity, equal pay, and flexible working conditions for women.

The Australian diplomat promised that arrangements could be made

with EFP to develop training programs to encourage more women participation in the economic progress of Pakistan.

She also informed about various approaches and processes in

Australia to better relationship between employers and workers.

Earlier, Majyd Aziz briefed her on the role of EFP and stated

that under its umbrella, the UN Global Compact Network Pakistan, the Workers Employers Bilateral Council of Pakistan, the Skill Development Councils, and various training programs are fully functional.

He added that under a three year strategy, EFP will also strive

for more advocacy and lobbying for revamping obsolete laws on industrial relations, labour welfare and labour standards.

Ahsanullah Khan, President UN Global Compact Network Pakistan,

highlighted the rationale for this concept in Pakistan and enumerated various initiatives undertaken in the last ten years.

He stressed the need for more projects with Australian organisations

through the support of the High Commission.

Mahvish Siddiqui, Vice President of GCNP, presented few case

studies of women empowerment and the steps taken by enlightened companies in promoting as well as facilitating women.

Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Secretary General EFP and GCNP, traced

the history of this initiative and informed that more than 150 Pakistani companies have signed up and have or are adopting the ‘Ten Principles of Global Compact’.

The Australian High Commissioner was accompanied by Marek Krol

and Hugh Boylan. A memento was also presented to her by EFP.