Australian ambassador pledges to stand by people of Pakistan towards a strong, stable, democratic Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson has congratulated the people and government on the Independence Day with a pledge to stand with its people in their efforts to build a strong, stable, prosperous and democratic country.

“Jashan-e-Azadi Mubarak! – I congratulate the people and Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day, Ambassador Adamson said in a statement.

She said Pakistan has seen momentous changes during its 71 years of nationhood and Australia has been a steadfast friend throughout this period.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Pakistan in their efforts to build a strong, stable, prosperous and democratic country.”

She expressed confidence that the partnership between the two countries in education, trade, development and sporting and cultural ties would continue to strengthen.

The ambassador said she was “grateful for the contribution made to Australia by our Pakistani diaspora who play an integral role in our vibrant multicultural society and in fostering people-to-people links between our two countries.