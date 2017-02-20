Australian Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism calls on Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP) : The Australian Ambassador for Counter-terrorism, Paul Foley PSM, accompanied by Australian High Commissioner Ms. Margaret Adamson, called on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi here Monday.

According to a foreign office statement, the SAPM briefed the Ambassador on Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and resolve to eradicate the scourge of terrorism. He also informed Ambassador Foley about Pakistan’s desire to work together with Afghanistan against this menace.

Ambassador Foley expressed his condolences on the loss of life in recent terrorist attacks and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.