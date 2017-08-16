Australia to provide assistance for scaling up nutrition capacity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): The Australian government has

committed AUD 300,000 to build the capacity of the scaling up Nutrition

Academia and Research (SUNAR) Pakistan Network through a series of

workshops on research methods and techniques.

These workshops will aim to assist SUNAR members and young

academics to conduct high quality research and to secure grants for

innovative research projects in the field of nutrition, a press release said.

Acting Australian High Commissioner Jurek Juszczyk said the

government of Australia will support the efforts of SUNAR and the

government of Pakistan in addressing malnutrition which remains a critical

challenge for Pakistan.

He said the workshops will train 125 young researchers and

academics in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi in advanced research skills

which will assist them to contribute to policy development and

implementation for improved nutritional outcomes.

Country Director Nutrition International Dr Naseer Muhammad

Nizamani appreciated the Australian government for supporting SUNAR

activities.

He said, Nutrition International with support of Australian

government was implementing a project “Reducing malnutrition in Pakistan

through establishing a knowledge resource to inform more effective policy

formulation, planning and Implementation”.

The key objective of the project was to build the capacity of scaling

up Nutrition Academia and Research Network (SUNAR, Pak) members and

young academicians to be able to conduct higher quality research and to

secure grants for innovative research projects in the field of nutrition.

Chief Nutrition Planning Commission, Aslam Shaheen said SUNAR

Pakistan was an indigenous effort of the government of Pakistan with the

support of Nutrition International and the Australian government that aimed

to organize and utilize the expertise of academia and researchers for scaling up nutrition in the country.

Highlighting the importance of training workshops, he said increased

capacities of research institutions will be helpful in generating

knowledge base and evidence for effective planning and implementation of

nutrition and food security interventions at national and provincial levels.