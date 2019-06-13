LAHORE, Jun 13 (APP):Pakistan cricket team captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, said on Thursday “it is all about execution of your plans and the team that executes their plans better, carries the day”.

“That is the summary of our match against Australia. We implemented our plans partly, but not wholly and made more mistakes and that made the difference in the end,” he said in his column while analyzing the reason of Pak teams loss in the match of the World Cup.

The match had started off well. Rain stayed away and the forecast changed. “Our plan was if we win the toss, we will field first and try to keep Australia under 270 or 280. This was our first competitive experience of Taunton, as we had previously only played a warm-up match here on the 2016 tour in which the fast bowlers had played a pivotal role,” he said.