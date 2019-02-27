Aussie icons blended in truck art showcase cultural mix

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Kangaroo, koala, boomerang and Sydney’s Opera House – the national icons of Australia featured in vibrant hues of Pakistani truck art, turned out to be a special symbol of close connection between the two countries, at ‘Australia Day in Spring’ event held here in the capital.

“Art is the perfect way to celebrate closeness between Australia and Pakistan, powered by rich cultures of the two countries,” Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson said, at a reception

here attended by high-profile guests including government officials, diplomatic corps, media and social activists.

The décor with murals depicting Australian aboriginal culture painted in vibrant flowery patterns and taglines of truck art by Karachi-based social enterprise Phool Patti, exuded a beautiful fusion of Pakistani and Australian cultural diversity.