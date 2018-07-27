Aurangzeb Khan Kichi PTI wins NA-165 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Aurangzeb Khan Kichi has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-165 Vehari-IV by securing 99,287 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Saeed Ahmed Khan Manais stood second by getting 65536 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Mian Majid Nawaz getting 21405

votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.39%.