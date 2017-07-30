August 1 – schedule announced for PM election

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): The National Assembly Secretariat on Saturday announced schedule for the election of new Prime Minister.
According to a notification, nomination papers can be obtained from office of the Secretary National Assembly from 3 pm on July 30.
While, the nomination papers will be received till 2 pm on July
31, following which Speaker National Assembly would make scrutiny of the papers at 3 pm on the same day.
Election for the prime minister will be held on August 1
(Tuesday), for which President Mamnoon Hussain has already summoned the National Assembly session at 3 pm.
