Augmented security along Pak-Afghan border meant to fight terrorists: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Feb 20 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said enhanced security arrangements along the

Pakistan-Afghanistan border were meant to fight against terrorists of all hue and colour, who were the common enemies.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan have fought against terrorism and shall

continue this effort together,” he said while chairing a high level security

meeting held at the General Headquarters.

The COAS directed for more effective border coordination and

cooperation with Afghan Security Forces to prevent cross border movement

of terrorists including all types of illegal movement.

He welcomed the recent proposals from Afghan authorities to take

forward the mutual coordination for the result-oriented efforts against

terrorism.