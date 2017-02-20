Augmented security along Pak-Afghan border meant to fight terrorists: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Feb 20 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said enhanced security arrangements along the
Pakistan-Afghanistan border were meant to fight against terrorists of all hue and colour, who were the common enemies.
“Pakistan and Afghanistan have fought against terrorism and shall
continue this effort together,” he said while chairing a high level security
meeting held at the General Headquarters.
The COAS directed for more effective border coordination and
cooperation with Afghan Security Forces to prevent cross border movement
of terrorists including all types of illegal movement.
He welcomed the recent proposals from Afghan authorities to take
forward the mutual coordination for the result-oriented efforts against
terrorism.