Auditor General Office recovers Rs 160.20 b during 2017-18: PAC informed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) on Monday apprised the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it had recovered Rs 160.20 billion during 2017-18 from public sector departments and organizations.
The Committee met at Parliament House with Leader of the Opposition Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.
