Attorney presented Pakistan’s stance courageously in K Jadhav case: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Thursday said Pakistan’s counsel had courageously presented Pakistan’s stance in International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev.

The ICJ had given its point of view on Kulbhushan Jadhev case to get counselor access, he told a private news channel.

He said Pakistan’s security was so important and we have to maintain as our fundamental sovereign right.

Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan would form a new team of lawyers on Kulbhushan Jadhev case in ICJ to present Pakistan’s stance vigorously.