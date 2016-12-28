Attorney General seeks action on false social media posts against CJ

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Attorney General (AG) of Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali Wednesday wrote a letter to Secretary Interior Division and Secretary Information Technology for criminal action against internet users posting incorrect posts regarding designated Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on social media.

AGP stated in the letter that “various images are being circulated on social media and internet websites by some Pakistani internet users. One of such image actually showed the President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.”

Contrary to this reality of the images, the same is being circulated by certain user accounts on social media as purportedly showing the President, PM and designated CJ. The said image is also being captioned with incorrect, misleading and slanderous allegations with respect to the designated CJ’s professional capacities, he said.

The letter by AG further stated, “As such the sharing of the image under the aforementioned incorrect pretenses, constitutes an act of misrepresentation, slander and defamation. The same are punishable by law. The sharing of the image under such pretenses also constitutes an attack on the Superior Judiciary, which adds to the gravity of the aforementioned criminal acts. This trend needs to be checked.

Therefore, the initiation of criminal action is advised against individual users and group accounts on social media, and against websites, sharing the image under the aforementioned, or any other incorrect pretenses, allegations, misrepresentation or defamatory claims against the Chief Justice Designate of Pakistan.”

Ashtar Ausaf Ali said criminal action may be initiated under Chapter XXI of the Pakistan Penal Code (Act XLV of 1960), the defamation ordinance 2002, Section 198 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 and Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2015.