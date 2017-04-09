Attempt to cause massive destruction in Quetta successfully foiled by Security Forces

RAWALPINDI, April 8 (APP): The Security Forces on Saturday late
successfully foiled a major terrorist activity planned to attack and cause huge losses to life and property in Quetta.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Forces
conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area of Chaman
along Pakistan-Afghan border and recovered 80 kg explosive laden
prepared vehicle on crossing border planned to be used for terrorist
activity in Quetta.
Two terrorists were also arrested during the operation.
Initial interrogation revealed that the vehicle was prepared as
Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to cause mass destruction in the
provicial capital by terrorists at Kandahar, Afghanistan.
The IBO was conducted on an information that a vehicle filled with heavy IEDs was coming to Pakistan from Afghanistan for carrying
out terrorist activity whereby causing huge damages to life and
property.
