Attempt to cause massive destruction in Quetta successfully foiled by Security Forces

RAWALPINDI, April 8 (APP): The Security Forces on Saturday late

successfully foiled a major terrorist activity planned to attack and cause huge losses to life and property in Quetta.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Forces

conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area of Chaman

along Pakistan-Afghan border and recovered 80 kg explosive laden

prepared vehicle on crossing border planned to be used for terrorist

activity in Quetta.

Two terrorists were also arrested during the operation.

Initial interrogation revealed that the vehicle was prepared as

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to cause mass destruction in the

provicial capital by terrorists at Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The IBO was conducted on an information that a vehicle filled with heavy IEDs was coming to Pakistan from Afghanistan for carrying

out terrorist activity whereby causing huge damages to life and

property.