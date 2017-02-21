Attack in any part of country means an attack on entire nation: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that terrorists attack in any part of the country was an attack on the entire nation.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said these attacks were strongly condemnable.

He said the enemy was afraid from the foreign investment and the economic development taking place in Pakistan.

“Our enemies were trying to create anarchy to impede our economic development”, he remarked.

Leader, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhry speaking on the occasion said the terrorism incidents were meant to create hurdles in the foreign investments specially coming through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He told journalists that nation was well aware of its enemy, adding that “we have to win this war against terrorism with unity”.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, he said wanted to linger the panama case and they have submitted fake documents in the court as evidence.

He said the court should take decision against the fake documents and baseless allegations leveled by the PTI.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha said that all provinces together will fight in war against terrorism.

He said that Government was fighting a war against terrorism with the support of nation and said”we will win it”.