Atif Aslam’s song set a new record of popularity

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Famous singer Atif Aslam set a new record of his popularity at social media as 22 million people searched his song “O Sathi” in a few days.
This was said by Atif Aslam while talking to APP here on Saturday.
Atif said he had recorded his song “O Sathi” for an Indian film, Baghi 2, which would be released soon.

