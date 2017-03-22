ATF officials to visit Pakistan

LAHORE, Mar 22 (APP): The President of Asian Tennis

Federation, Anil Kumar Khanna and Secretary, Subramaniam

Surendran will be visiting Pakistan from March 24 to attend

the meeting of Constitution and Finance Committee of ATF

being held here.

“Anil from India and Subramaniam from Sri Lanka are

visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman, consultation

and Finance ,PTF, Syed Dilawar Abbas,” said a spokesman of PTF

while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said after attending meeting at Lahore on March 24 the

ATF officials will travel to Islamabad to attend another meeting

of ATF’s Junior Players Development Committee which will be held

under the Chairmanship of President, ATF, Salim Saifullah Khan.

The ATF Officials will leave Pakistan on March 26.