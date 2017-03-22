ATF officials to visit Pakistan

LAHORE, Mar 22 (APP): The President of Asian Tennis
Federation, Anil Kumar Khanna and Secretary, Subramaniam
Surendran will be visiting Pakistan from March 24 to attend
the meeting of Constitution and Finance Committee of ATF
being held here.
“Anil from India and Subramaniam from Sri Lanka are
visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman, consultation
and Finance ,PTF, Syed Dilawar Abbas,” said a spokesman of PTF
while talking to APP here on Wednesday.
He said after attending meeting at Lahore on March 24 the
ATF officials will travel to Islamabad to attend another meeting
of ATF’s Junior Players Development Committee which will be held
under the Chairmanship of President, ATF, Salim Saifullah Khan.
The ATF Officials will leave Pakistan on March 26.