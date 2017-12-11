ATC rejects Imran’s plea to remove terror charges

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed the plea of Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to remove the terror charges and send his cases to a lower court.

Babar Awan, counsel of the PTI earlier challenged the jurisdiction of ATC to hear the four cases filed against Irman Khan and argued to drop terrorism charges against Mr Khan.

In a request submitted before the court on behalf of Imran Khan, Advocate Babar Awan sought the transfer of the four cases, dating back to 2014, to the civil court.

These four cases are regarding the torture on former SSP (Operations) Islamabad Asmat Ullah Junejo and attack on other law enforcement personnel and attacking PTV building.

The state prosecutor said there is solid evidence against the PTI chief of instigating party workers against the state. He said there are evidences that Imran Khan had incited his workers at the time and argued for action against the PTI chief under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand reserved the decision on the case. Announcing its verdict later, the ATC dismissed the plea to remove terror charges but extended Imran’s bail in the cases until the next hearing on December 19. The court ordered Imran Khan to appear before it at the next hearing on December 19, 2017.