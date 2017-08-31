ATC announces verdict in BB murder case

RAWALPINDI, Aug 31 (APP): The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Thursday

announced verdict in murder case of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto

and convicted former Deputy Inspector General of Police Saud Aziz and

Ex Superintendent of Police Khurram Shahzad.

Both the convicts were awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment each for

spoiling the evidence. In addition both convicts were also awarded seven years imprisonment each for criminal negligence. Besides, both convicts

were fined Rs 500,000 each.

The verdict was announced by ATC Judge Asghar Ali, in Adyala Jail.

As verdict was announced, both the convicts were arrested by the police

from the courtroom.