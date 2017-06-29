At UN, Pakistan asserts its credentials to become Nuclear Suppliers Group’s member

UNITED NATIONS, June 29 (APP): Underscoring its eligibility to join the

Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Pakistan has called for adopting a transparent, objective

and non-discriminatory criteria to promoting civil nuclear cooperation and membership in

export control regimes.

Speaking in the U.N. Security Council, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said

that Pakistan had taken a series of steps that fully qualify it for joining the NSG.

She underscored Pakistan’s commitment to its non-proliferation

obligations, saying it had been a consistent supporter of the objectives of resolution

1540 (2004), which affirms that the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological

weapons and their means of delivery constitutes a threat to international peace and

security.

In particular, the last Pakistani report submitted in May had noted its

readiness to offer assistance to interested States for capacity-building, technical

assistance and training in areas such as regulatory infrastructure in export controls,

among others.

In this regard, she called for the Nuclear Suppliers Group to establish

and adhere to more transparent, objective and non-discriminatory criteria to ensure the

equal treatment of non-Nuclear Proliferation Treaty applicants for the Group’s

membership.

“Pakistan’s strong credentials as an active partner in global

non-proliferation efforts establishes its eligibility to become a member of the Nuclear

Suppliers Group (NSG),” the Pakistani envoy added.

Ammbassador Lodhi, who was particiapting in a debate on efforts to

prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by non-state Actors, said

some states were neither willing to give up their large inventories of nuclear weapons

nor their modernization programmes, and were pursuing non-proliferation with

“messianic zeal” while ignoring the fact that disarmament and non-proliferation were

organically linked.

“Further progress may be impeded by recent developments, including one

of the (five permanent members) states vowing to “greatly strengthen and expand

nuclear capabilities” by outmatching and outlasting potential competitors,” Ambassador

Lodhi said, adding such course would renew a nuclear arms race.

In addition, the granting of discriminatory waivers to some was another

challenge to long-held non-proliferation norms and rules, she said. Such special

arrangements carried obvious proliferation risks and opened up the possibility of diverting

material intended for peaceful uses to military purposes.

Earlier, the United Nations disarmament chief called for stronger

international cooperation to prevent terrorists from accessing and using weapons of

mass destruction, warning that technological advances “such as unmanned aerial

vehicles, 3-D printers and the Dark Web make it easier for terrorist groups to effectively

use such weapons.

“The possibility of non-State actors, including terrorists, acquiring

weapons of mass destruction remains a significant threat to global security, and the

international community must step up its efforts to ensure that the disastrous scenario

of WMD terrorism is avoided,” Izumi Nakamitsu, the High Representative for

Disarmament Affairs, said.

She cautioned that while globalization fosters new opportunities for

economic growth and development, it also allows for greater mobility of materials and

technologies, as well as scientific discoveries and personnel with “relevant expertise to

use and exploit them with malicious intent.”