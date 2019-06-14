UNITED NATIONS, Jun 14 (APP):The Iranian Mission to the United Nations strongly rejected US claims that iran was responsible for the attacks on two oil tankers near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, calling them part of “another Iranophobic campaign” of disinformation.

The mission said in a statement that it was US sanctions and its military buildup in the Persian Gulf that was “the most significant threat to peace and security” in the region.

“The US and its regional allies must stop warmongering and put an end to mischievous plots as well as false flag operations in the region,” the Iranian statement said.

Earlier, the United States called on the UN Security Council to confront a “clear threat” posed by Tehran, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington accused Iran of being behind the attacks.