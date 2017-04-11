Astro-turf to be laid in Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium by June

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): An astro-turf would be laid in the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium at Rawalpindi in June.

Talking to APP, Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said a green astro-turf would be laid in the Hockey Stadium amounting to Rs 50 million.

“The whole stadium project is of Rs 140 million,” he said.

He said a national tournament would also be held in the stadium after the astro-turf is laid.

Shahnaz said a meeting was held last week in which Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi, Director General Punjab Sports Board, Olympians Islahuddin, Saleem Sherwani, Shahbaz Ahmad Sr., Irfan Khan of GreenFields Sports Turf Systems and others district hockey officials were present on the occasion.

In the meeting the GreenFields Sports Turf Systems who would be laying green astro-turf at the Hockey Stadium pointed some minor faults in the field on which the astro-turf would be laid. “After

rectifying these minor faults the astro-turf would finally be laid by June,” he said.

Shahnaz thanked Punjab government and Hanif Abbasi for their efforts to encourage and promote the game in Rawalpindi.