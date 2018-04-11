Association for Civil Society Development terms presidential election transparent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr 11 (APP):The Association for Civil Society Development in Azerbaijan on Wednesday said presidential election has been held democratically, transparently and in line with country’s electoral legislation.

The Association conducted a monitoring of presidential election in Azerbaijan with 4,000 observers.

In a statment issued here, it said as per monitoring results, no serious violations have been registered during the election process.

“The election process ended in time, at 7.00 p.m and counting of votes was conducted in line with

the requirements of the Electoral Code, and all the conditions were created for observers to monitor the process,” it said.

The voter turnout was high on election day, the Association added.