After the start of sitting at 5:10 pm against the scheduled time of 4:00 pm, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeeza Shaikh laid the Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019 in the National as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.