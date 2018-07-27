Askari satisfied with successful conduct of elections

LAHORE, Jul 27 (APP):Punjab cartekaer Chief Minister (CM) Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi Friday said the provincial government successfully held peaceful elections in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said effective monitoring helped maintain peace and law and order during general election 2018 in the province.

The caretaker CM said conduct of free and fair elections was a challenge for the provincial government, but the task was achieved with the grace of Allah Almighty and the support of masses and institutions.

Dr Askari said cooperation of masses was laudable, adding that it was good for stability and democracy in the country.

He said the caretaker government stood by its oath of neutrality and impartiality.

He said the government proved its efficiency through impeccable arrangements for general election 2018.