Askari lauds performance of admin, police during polls

LAHORE, Jul 31 (APP):Provincial Home Minister Shaukat
Javed called on caretaker chief minister Punjab Dr Hassan
Askari at his office, here on Tuesday.
The CM appreciated the performance of police and other
law-enforcement agencies for making foolproof security
arrangements to provide peaceful atmosphere to voters. He
also commended performance of police and the administration
and lauded the role played by home minister and his team.
In fact, he said, police officers and other staff had worked
hard to ensure peaceful elections.
It’s satisfying that Pak Army, rangers, police and other
law-enforcement agencies industriously worked for controlling
law and order situation. Due to effective measures, taken by
the government, he said voters used their democratic
right without any fear or danger.
Dr Askari said Pak Army and rangers extended full cooperation
to the Punjab government for making effective security
arrangements. He said, “It is worthwhile that no untoward
incident occurred on the polling day due to effective arrangements
made by the Punjab government and the general situation of
law and order remained under control during the election process
throughout the province.”
He said foolproof security arrangements were made to provide
peaceful atmosphere to voters and to maintain law and order
in elections.
He said the police officers and officials had given the
proofs of their professional competence by making the best
election-related arrangements and security agencies also assiduously worked.