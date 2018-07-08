LAHORE, Jul 08 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab
Dr Hasan Askari has congratulated National Cricket team
over its glorious victory in the final match of T20
Tri-Series.
While applauding players, he said that Pakistani players
displayed excellent performance in the field with passion,
determination and hard-work which brought defeat for the host
team.
By winning against Australia, the players have proved
their worth in the world of cricket. Dr Hasan Askari further
added that players of national cricket team outclassed their
competitors in every field as their game was up to mark with
an efficient teamwork, which resulted in such splendid victory.
He said that while maintaining the first position in T-20
ranking, players have made us all proud of them.
Askari felicitates national cricket team
LAHORE, Jul 08 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab