Asif meets British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson

LONDON, Apr 17 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM-2018).

The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and reiterated commitment to further

strengthening these ties by enhancing trade, promoting investment and creating greater opportunities for

educational and cultural cooperation.

The Foreign Secretary said the UK greatly valued its partnership with Pakistan and was keen to further augment it, said a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here on Tuesday.

The two sides also discussed regional and global issues. The Foreign Secretary particularly appreciated Pakistan’s counter-terrorism achievements and efforts to bring peace and security in the region.

The Foreign Minister briefed Secretary Johnson on the current state of Pakistan-India relations,

situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and ceasefire violations along the LOC and

Working Boundary by the Indian side.

The Foreign Minister invited Secretary Johnson to visit Pakistan for the next round of the

Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) between the two countries, which the latter accepted.