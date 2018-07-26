Asif Majeed of PTI wins PP-262 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Asif Majeed has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-262 Rahim Yar Khan-VIII by securing 48,773 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Umar Jaffar of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) stood second by securing 33,665 votes and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Muhammad Safdar Kanjo grabbed third position by getting 12,596 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 63.40%.