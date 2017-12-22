Asif, Imran, Qadri trying to create uncertainty among people: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Dec 22 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister and Provincial President PMLN Ameer Muqam Friday said that Asif Zardari, Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri are trying to create unrest and uncertainty among people for their personal interests.

He was addressing a public gathering while inaugurating sui-gas provision scheme at Salampura Swat. He said that only people of the country have right to select their leaders by the power of ballot. He said that Imran Niazi, Asif Zardari and Tahirul Qadri are working on the same agenda to stop ongoing progress and development in the country.

Muqam said that essence of politics is to serve people adding that his political career reflects the policy of dedication and sincerity towards people. He said that Nawaz Sharif has served the nation with honesty while his opponents are merely raising slogans to mislead people.

He said that it astonishes that till now who were the staunchly criticizing metro bus have started the same sought of project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He alleged that provincial government is involved in massive corruption in various uplift projects initiated in the province.

Ameer Muqam said that despite having no mandate, he has accomplished different electricity, gas and infrastructure projects. He also criticized ANP saying that its leaders have not fulfilled any of its promises during their tenure. He urged people to vote PMLN into power in next general election.