Asif hopeful of PM’s clean-chit from SC

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Saturday expressed hope that the Supreme Court would give

‘clean-chit’ to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Panama papers case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime

minister had not done any corruption in his 35 year political

career.

The minister said the name of the prime minister was not

mentioned in the Panama Papers.

He said the voters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

had full confidence and trust on their leadership.