Asif for ruthless accountability of Imran Khan

SIALKOT, July 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, and Water

and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday called for ruthless

accountability of PTI Chief Imran Khan like that of Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Addressing a largely attended press conference at his

residence, Sialkot Cantt, he said it was the turn of Imran

Khan to face ruthless accountability and he would have to give

money trail of his three generations.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said PML-N would not let Imran Khan

escape from accountability, saying Imran Khan should follow

the tradition of accountability set by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said the process of accounability should be same for

all including Imran Khan, adding PML-N had made this

political demand that there should be an urgent and ruthless

accountability of PTI chairman Imran Khan and his three generations

to meet the growing political demands of prevailing political

scenario.

He asked Imran Khan to bring complete record, official

record of his wealth and his three generations and present the

complete money trail as well.

Khawaja Asif dubbed Imran Khan as ‘Double Shah’, alleging

that Imran Khan plundered Zakat and Sadqa donations of Shaukat

Khanum.

He said Imran Khan should also tell the nation that

from which money he bought his flat in London, besides telling

that how PTI was getting foreign funding.

If Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could give complete details of

the businesses and wealth of his three generations then why Imran

Khan not, he added.

Imran Khan should also give answers of the questions about

his wealth and assets and his father as well.

He also raised another point that the matter should also be

checked out thoroughly that who was funding Imran Khan or from

where he had been getting funds.

He asked Imran Khan to stop doing his politics under the

cover of his charity hospital Shaukat Khanum Hospital and as well.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s name was not mentioned in Panama Papers.

The defence minister said PML-N had full respect for the

Supreme Court and expressed complete confidence on it, saying that

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family would succeed.

He said the PML-N was completely united under the dynamic

leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.