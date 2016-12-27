Asif, Bilawal decide to enter Parliament

GHARI KHUDA BUX, Dec 27 (APP): Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party, (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, would be the part of the present parliament by contesting bye-elections.

It was announced by Co-Chairman of PPP and former president Asif Ali Zardari while addressing a public gathering held here on Tuesday in connection with 9th death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Zardari said he would fight bye-election from his hometown-Nawabshah, while his son, Bilawal, would contest from the ancestral seat – Larkana.

He said Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had earlier put forward four demands to the federal government as part of the PPP’s strategy.

Zardari said by doing so Bilawal did not want to harm the democracy in the country.

He said they would exercise their constitutional right to enter the Parliament and fully take part in the parliamentary politics for strengthening democratic system in the country and a process of accountability.