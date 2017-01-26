Asif asks Imran to show record of $7 mln Zakat money

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to show the record of $7 million Zakat money allegedly used in betting.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, The minister said Imran Khan should stop blame game and disclose record of funds collected from the people in the wake Zakat as they wanted to know where he had used them.

He said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz remained static on their point of views but it was Imran who always changed his stance on every matter.

He said after today’s arguments, Imran Khan would again change his stance.

Khawaja Asif said there was not a single evidence against the prime minister in the documents submitted by the PTI in the court.

The PTI had failed to prove its stance in the court what it were projecting in the public, he added.

He said it was for first time in country’s history that old money transactions’ record had been provided in the court.

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the only prime minister who had presented himself and his family members for accountability.

He said despite negative propaganda by some opponents, the government was making efforts for the development and properity of the country.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said the PTI could not provide even a single evidence in support of its stance in the court.

He said the PTI leaders were just politicizing the matter for point-scoring.

Central leader PML-N Talal Chaudhry proposed Imran Khan to work for people’s welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and avoid negative politics.

He said Imran Khan should learn from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was busy in completion of development projects.