Asif Ali Zardari PPP wins NA-213 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians candidate Asif Ali Zardari has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-213 Shaheed Benazirabad-1 by securing 101,362 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Sardar Sher Muhammad Rind Baloch stood second by getting 54,344 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Farooq Ahmed getting 5074 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 46.86%.