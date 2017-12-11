Asian Study Group to organize spirtual musical evening on Dec 15

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Asian Study Group – Comparative Cultures Club would organize a spiritual musical evening with an all-women spiritual music group from Gilgit-Baltistan led by the vocalist Mehrangez Mir at Lok Virsa Media centre on December 15.

The group will perform a variety of musical genres, including Ginan, with lyrics mostly written by the acclaimed Hunzai poet, Allama Nasir-al-Din. They use traditional Burushaski musical instruments like Duf and Rubab. The group’s music transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries.

It is a unique practice of oral renditions that portray their tradition of following the ‘path of truth’ (Satpanthi) through which the inner meaning of faith (batin) can be understood. However, some Ginans are also written from the perspective of a woman who has been waiting with desire to be re-united with her beloved.

The session will begin with a conversation with Mehrangez Mir, followed by a musical performance by the entire group.

The musical evening would be attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.