Asian Sports Journalists delegates arrived on two-day visit to Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Oct 08 (APP):A five members Asian Sports Journalists Federation delegates warmly received at provincial capital soon after arrival on a two-day visit to Peshawar here Sunday.

Accompanied by newly elected General Secretary Amjad Aziz Malik (Pakistan), the five member delegates comprising Bassen Rawass (Qatar), Mubarik Al Boainin (Qatar), Miss Halium Chi (Chinese Taipei), elected as Treasurer of AIPs Asia Naranjan Rajbanshi (Nepal), Parkash Timalsina (Nepal) garlanded soon after arrival from Islamabad. There were melodious tunes of surna (pipe) and doll (drums) welcoming the distinguish guests.

Former Sports Minister and Vice President NOC Pakistan Syed Aqil Shah, President FATA Olympic Association and former footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari, Sahibzada Haleem, Chairman Frontier Foundation, President KP Sports Writers Association Jehanzeb Siddique, Secretary Asim Sheraz, members from the print and electronic media and people from sports circles were also present during the reception.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Aqil Shah greeted Amjad Aziz Malik on behalf of the Pakistan Olympic Association for his election unopposed as Secretary General of the Asian Sports Journalists Association for the second consecutive term of four-years.

He said it is a great achievement of the Amjad Aziz Malik of being elected unopposed. It is good for Pakistan and certainly holding the Extra-Ordinary Congress of AIPs ASIA held in Islamabad wherein 74 journalists from 33 countries of the world participated in this historical Augusta event.

Talking to APP, Amjad Aziz Malik lauded the support extended by State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Maryum Aurangzeb.

He said it was really historical and we want to highlight a softer image of Pakistan to the rest of the world. The way she represented Pakistan during the Congress will certainly help overcome the wrong perception about Pakistan.

Mubarik Al Boainin of Qatar on this occasion said that he is very pleased to visit Pakistan for the first time. “Our stay in Islamabad and now in Peshawar is of sweet memories I’m sure for me as so kind the people and so loving certainly it negate all wrong perception of the people about Pakistan,” Mubariq Al Boainin added. Bassen Rawass, also from Qatar, paid rich tribute for the hospitality and care. “We are very happy to have here in Pakistan and the country has great prestige in the world,” he added.

Naranjan and Parkash, the two journalists hailing from Nepal, congratulated Amjad Aziz Malik for his election unopposed. It is a very big honor that a person from Pakistan elected unopposed as Secretary General of AIPs Asia which has more than 9000 sports journalist members from all media.

Naranjan on this occasion told media men in Urdu that it was his second visit to Islamabad, Pakistan. “I have good time in Pakistan and I feel home like as the people are so loving and so kind,” he added. Pakistan has great respect in the world of sports and holding of Extra-Ordinary Congress is obviously a big achievement on the part of sports and journalism promotion in Pakistan.

Miss Hailun Chi, a Chinese Taipei Journalist, appreciated Pakistan for hosting the prestigious Congress wherein President AIPs World Giano Merlo reposed confidence in Pakistan for the said event. Hailun Chi said she feel like her home as she got more love in Pakistan.

Earlier, Sattam Alsahli of Kuwait elected new president of AIPS Asia, Amjad Aziz Malik and Hee Don Jung elected as Secretary General and first Vice-President. Hee Deon Jung of South Korea was elected as the first vice president for the first time. The Election Committee approved by the Congress included Abdolhamid Hamidi (Iran), Hishan Welmilla (Sri Lanka) and Bashir Senan (Yemen).

The five vice presidents including Ahmad Khawari (Malaysia), Maisam Zamanabadi (Iran), Saba Nayakan (India), Mohammad Hiji (Qatar), Hassan Alshaikh (Saudi Arabia). Mr. Niranjan Rajbanshi (Nepal) was elected as Treasurer while the members comprising Tu Xiadong (China), Shinsuke Kobayashi (Japan), Hai Luc Chi (Chinese Taipei), Sayer Zaland (Afghanistan), Ayad Qasim Subhi (Iraq), Ahmad bin Saif (Oman), Ibrahim Dsouki (Lebanon), Chi Kam Fong (Macau).