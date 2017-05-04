Asian snooker team event postponed

LAHORE, May 4 (APP)- Pakistan snooker team which was set all to

participate in the ACBA 5th Asian team event and 6th Red snooker championships has put off its preparations as both the events have been postponed due to a natural calamity in the hosts country Kyrgyzstan.

“The ACBS has informed the PBSA that due to the numerous human

casualties as a result of a landslide on April 29 in Uzgen region of Kyrgyzstan the ACBS Board have decided to postpone the Asian Championship scheduled to be held from May 13-19 for the time being, because of the emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan”, said a spokesman of PBSA here on Thursday.