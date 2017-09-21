Asian people have to become masters of their own destiny to change fate: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said

Thursday said that the fate of Asia lied in the hands of Asian people and they themselves have to become masters of their own destiny as the West had always exploited its manpower and resources to promote its hegemonic designs and imperialist agenda.

The chairman Senate expressed these views at ceremony held in

connection with taking over of the IT equipment gifted by the Chinese Peoples’ Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which was earlier promised by the Chairman of National Committee of CPPCC during his visit on the invitation of Chairman Senate in April this year.

Rabbani said that the gesture of good will would long be remembered

and these gifts generate a feeling of brotherhood and comradeship.

He said that friendship between the two sides has a legacy behind it

and has with stood the destitute of time and strains.

“It is a friendship which brings the peoples of Asia together and

this century is truly the Asian century”, Raza Rabbani remarked while addressing the participants.

He said that by becoming the masters of their own destiny, the people

of Asian continent would be in a much better position to play active role in global politics and counter the neo-colonialist and imperialist agenda which is aimed at destabilization in countries under transition, forced regime changes and extended the tentacles of imperialism and neo-colonialism.

He thanked the Chinese side and specially the leadership of CPPCC for

the cooperation and generous gesture in the shape of IT equipment which he hoped would contribute in helping in modernizing the IT Department of the Senate Secretariat, improving the means of communication and converting the Pakistan Senate into an e-parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman Senate Molana Abdul Ghafoor

Haideri said that friendship between the two nations was all weather and time tested.

He termed CPEC a landmark initiative while cautioning that different

forces are trying to create hurdles in the way of the project.

However, nation was united and consensus and unanimity of opinion

exists among the political leadership and armed forces and nation has resolved to make CPEC a success story.

Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik while expressing his gratitude

regarded it a landmark event and said that this token of friendship would complement the Senate’s ongoing e-parliament initiatives and optimizing the working of the House and Committees.

He said that Pak-China friendship was a living example of how two

nations could get closer in not only political and economic affairs but also in other fields and both countries continue to collaborate to each other at various forums.

He said that cooperation between the two at macro and micro level was

highly remarkable.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said that this gift

carried a message of love from Chinese people.

He said that China and Pakistan were strategic cooperative partners

and both enjoy all weather friendship.

He said that parliamentarians are the representatives of people and it

is important to promote further parliamentary cooperation and deepen the mutually beneficial bilateral relation.