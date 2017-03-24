Asian media vows to highlight globalization

BEIJING (China) March 24 (APP): Asian media will make a ‘stronger case’

for globalization, regional news leaders vowed at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference.

Deputy Director of the State Council Information Office Guo Weimin said in the wake of anti-globalization sentiment, the media should retain a global perspective and uphold the idea of inclusive growth through cooperation.

“China is not only a beneficiary of globalization but a major

contributor,” Guo said.

He noted that the Belt and Road Initiative that President Xi Jinping

proposed three years ago had received warm applause from the international community.

“The initiative is not only about interconnectivity, but also dialogues

on an equal footing,” Guo said, “We hope the media will play an active role in deepening exchanges and creating more development opportunities for every country.”

Director of the Boao Forum for Asia and a former prime minister of New

Zealand, Jenny Shipley echoed Guo’s remarks.

She said the media should work to ensure that globalization was

‘something to be proud of, rather than to fear’ and should explain the challenges.

The media should also help with social inclusion and ensure the balance

of worldwide development, Shipley said.

Director General of Mongolian National Broadcaster, Bayarsaikhan Bider

said it was his third time attending the Media Leaders Roundtable in Boao, Hainan province.

He added that he proposed to set up a new media alliance to enable

content sharing and cooperation.

He cited the broadcast of a popular Chinese TV series in Mongolia as an

example, “We hope that such sharing will extend to other Asian countries.”

The voice of Asia had been weak compared to the West, due to language barriers and cultural differences, which shows the need for a cooperation platform, Chairman of China Fortune Media Group Ge Wei concluding a panel discussion said.