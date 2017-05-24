Asian countries agree to enhance efficiency of APA

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Asian countries have agreed to develop the infrastructure and improve financial arrangements to enhance efficiency of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) and its standing committees to provide conducive environment for achieving its goals and objectives for better parliamentary linkages among the member countries.

Pakistani parliamentary delegation comprising of Senator

Nuzhat Sadiq, Javed Abbasi and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik

actively participated in meeting of the APA’s standing committee on

Staff and Financial Regulations and vociferously highlighted important issues related to financial regulations, a press release Wednesday said.

The meeting further emphasized the need for transparency, accountability and efficient management of financial resources in the APA budgeting and spending.

Speaking on the occasion, the members of the Pakistan parliamentary delegation said Pakistan strongly believe in promotion of parliamentary linkages and regional integration for the collective benefit of the region.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) is hosting a two-day meeting of the Standing Committee on Staff and Financial Regulations of the APA in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting is being headed by Abdullah Al Mutawaa, FNC Member, Deputy Chairman of the APA and the Chair of the committee.

The participants are deliberating on APA’s financial regulations and a bill on its 2018 budget.

Hosting the APA meeting reflects the UAE’s prestigious stature and embodies the success achieved by the FNC’s parliamentary diplomacy, Al Mutawaa said, while noting that the APA plays a significant role in achieving rapprochement among Asian parliaments and boosting their common actions.